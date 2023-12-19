Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 129,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,318,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $2,908,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

AMD traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.78. The stock had a trading volume of 43,596,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,823,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,161.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $143.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.29.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.43.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

