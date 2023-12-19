Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 95,717 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,467,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $5,592,000. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 130,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 130.0% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.35.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,846,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,816,337. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.98 and its 200-day moving average is $114.43.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

