Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 46,543 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,900,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in EOG Resources by 100,317.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $61,629,243,000 after acquiring an additional 537,992,573 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in EOG Resources by 302.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,730,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,113,534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313,743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in EOG Resources by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.64. The stock had a trading volume of 699,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $137.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.08 and its 200-day moving average is $123.98.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.14.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

