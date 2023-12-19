Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $9,454,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 47.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.32. The company had a trading volume of 816,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,693. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $217.22. The stock has a market cap of $134.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.85 and its 200 day moving average is $192.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HON

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.