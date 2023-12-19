Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 79,780 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,178,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 354.8% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,012,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,533,256. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.20. The company has a market capitalization of $255.55 billion, a PE ratio of 100.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $266.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total value of $27,419,726.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $193,317.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,499,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total transaction of $27,419,726.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 877,297 shares of company stock valued at $198,724,310. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.94.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

