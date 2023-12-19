Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,351,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 29.6% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 24.9% during the third quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.39.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $3.13 on Tuesday, reaching $706.85. The company had a trading volume of 368,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,275. The firm has a market cap of $144.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $628.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $587.46. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $353.62 and a 1 year high of $720.68.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,589,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,383 shares of company stock worth $7,265,612 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

