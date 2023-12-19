Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases New Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 67,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,625,000. Mastercard accounts for 0.9% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.81.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 516,776 shares of company stock valued at $199,234,911 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MA traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $425.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,917. The company has a market capitalization of $398.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $336.43 and a 12 month high of $426.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $399.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $396.75.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

