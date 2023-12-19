Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases New Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 113,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,634,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,818,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,246,928,000 after buying an additional 1,129,628 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,794,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,136,112,000 after buying an additional 861,439 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,107,000 after buying an additional 19,885,771 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Schlumberger by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,158,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,873,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,896 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 6.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,728,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.92. 2,336,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,312,472. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.05. The company has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $368,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,265 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,876.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $368,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,265 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,876.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,429,917. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

