Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases Shares of 2,835 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,743,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 433.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Booking by 41.7% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,600.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,677.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,362.88.

Booking Trading Up 1.0 %

BKNG traded up $35.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,505.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,051. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a market cap of $122.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,062.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,982.65. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,907.38 and a 52-week high of $3,515.57.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $53.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Booking



Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

