Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases Shares of 48,625 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 48,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $9,902,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.7 %

UNP stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.83. 795,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,813,797. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.86. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $245.07.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.96.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

