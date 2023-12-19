Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $13.37 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 126,204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,368,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 5.8% in the third quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Oracle by 67.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 18,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 5.1% in the third quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,398 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 25.6% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,228,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,198,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.54. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.43 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

