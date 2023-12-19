Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $6.09 Million Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,094,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 75.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.79. 635,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,487. The company has a market capitalization of $98.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.97. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

