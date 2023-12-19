Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $8.35 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 91,463 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,348,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 67.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $760,370 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on Starbucks
Starbucks Stock Up 1.0 %
SBUX traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,496,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,559,555. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.18. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $110.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Starbucks Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.69%.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Starbucks
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Foot Locker: the next chapter begins with an uber-bullish upgrade
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.