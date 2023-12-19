Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 86,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,909,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MU. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 25,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $58.50 to $71.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $10,161,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $52,147,237.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $10,161,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $52,147,237.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,390 shares of company stock worth $17,647,573 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,367,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,025,671. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $90.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.31. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $82.99.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

