Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,526 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $13,415,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $5.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $491.53. 1,682,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,500,124. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $435.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.22. The stock has a market cap of $215.13 billion, a PE ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.41 and a 12 month high of $492.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,936 shares of company stock worth $52,392,547. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Loop Capital raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $451.42.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

