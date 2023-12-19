Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 130,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,369,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in RTX during the first quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Up 2.0 %

RTX traded up $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.31. 2,254,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,767,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.51 and a 200 day moving average of $84.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $108.84.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 109.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTX. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

See Also

