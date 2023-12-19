Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 316,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,713,000. Coca-Cola comprises about 0.6% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,287 shares of company stock worth $14,370,541 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.87. 4,527,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,814,438. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.91 and its 200-day moving average is $58.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.90%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

