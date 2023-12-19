Kenvue Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:KVUE)

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 171,266 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 21% compared to the typical volume of 141,627 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kenvue

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KVUE. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter worth $2,074,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter worth $3,797,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter worth $7,926,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter worth $12,145,000. Finally, Baugh & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter worth $2,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Trading Up 4.1 %

Kenvue stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.88. The company had a trading volume of 26,875,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,982,691. Kenvue has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.24.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kenvue will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Argus started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Recommended Stories

