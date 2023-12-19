Kercheville Advisors LLC Buys 85 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Kercheville Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,563,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $130.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -86.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.42. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.44 and a fifty-two week high of $184.65.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.33). Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $897.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GTLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.64.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 500 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki purchased 400 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at $149,337.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 500 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.44 per share, with a total value of $67,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,756.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

