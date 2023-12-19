Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 2,090 ($26.43) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.19% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keywords Studios has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,405 ($30.42).

KWS stock traded up GBX 17 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,546 ($19.55). 107,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,983. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,368.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,543.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.63. Keywords Studios has a 12-month low of GBX 1,252 ($15.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,000 ($37.94). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,294.44, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, insider Bertrand Bodson bought 3,799 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,316 ($16.64) per share, for a total transaction of £49,994.84 ($63,228.58). Also, insider Don Robert bought 4,849 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,387 ($17.54) per share, with a total value of £67,255.63 ($85,058.34). Insiders own 5.72% of the company's stock.

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

