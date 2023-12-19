Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Holdings Cut by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,455 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Kimco Realty worth $10,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,149,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,808 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,470,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,676,000 after purchasing an additional 12,742,963 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,225,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KIM opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.45. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $23.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 135.21%.

KIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

