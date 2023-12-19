Kinross Gold Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 10,528 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 56% compared to the average volume of 6,744 put options.

KGC stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $6.21. 7,412,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,731,934. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.04 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 353.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $4.65 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.04.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

