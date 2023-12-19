Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives $83.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.25.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $95.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $69.29 on Tuesday. Kura Sushi USA has a 12 month low of $37.97 and a 12 month high of $110.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.58 million, a PE ratio of 692.90 and a beta of 1.98.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $54.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. Kura Sushi USA had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Kura Sushi USA by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kura Sushi USA by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kura Sushi USA by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 247,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kura Sushi USA by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 15,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

