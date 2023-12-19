Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Gap Down to $25.29

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.29, but opened at $24.50. Kymera Therapeutics shares last traded at $25.27, with a volume of 75,122 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $85.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $58.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kymera Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.71.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average of $19.49.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.17). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.56% and a negative net margin of 357.47%. The business had revenue of $4.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kymera Therapeutics

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 216,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.64 per share, with a total value of $2,518,965.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,552,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,708,841.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kymera Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KYMR. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 67.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,514,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,877 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,224,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,481 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,225,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,514,000 after purchasing an additional 530,935 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,925,000 after purchasing an additional 426,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 13.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,204,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,767,000 after buying an additional 376,248 shares during the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.