Lake Street Capital Begins Coverage on Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI)

Equities researchers at Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 113.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PPSI. TheStreet raised shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Pioneer Power Solutions stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $5.62. The stock had a trading volume of 60,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,501. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The company has a market cap of $55.81 million, a P/E ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.66.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Pioneer Power Solutions had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Power Solutions will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 23.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. 10.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

