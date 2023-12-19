Lake Street Capital Initiates Coverage on OLO (NYSE:OLO)

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

OLO has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of OLO from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair cut shares of OLO from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of OLO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.90.

NYSE OLO opened at $5.82 on Friday. OLO has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $9.12. The stock has a market cap of $954.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.17.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.31 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OLO will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Diego Panama sold 13,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $76,833.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 581,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,202.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Diego Panama sold 13,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $76,833.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 581,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,202.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $48,193.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,340.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,977 shares of company stock valued at $219,523 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OLO by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of OLO by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of OLO by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OLO by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of OLO by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

