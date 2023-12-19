Lakewood Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $236.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $187.38 and a 52-week high of $236.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.73 and its 200 day moving average is $219.63. The company has a market cap of $333.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.