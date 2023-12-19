Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 564,601 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 1,039,070 shares.The stock last traded at $57.90 and had previously closed at $55.60.

LNTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.71.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.58 and a 200-day moving average of $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Lantheus had a return on equity of 70.13% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $319.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.01 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $101,940.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 88,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,721.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,621 shares of company stock worth $874,239 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 6,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

