Las Vegas Sands Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 33,435 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 67% compared to the typical daily volume of 19,996 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on LVS. UBS Group boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.97.

Insider Activity at Las Vegas Sands

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

In other Las Vegas Sands news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $529,724,338.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,134,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,229,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 434.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 524 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 95.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 546 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

LVS traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,933,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,782,375. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.34 and a 200-day moving average of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $43.77 and a one year high of $65.58. The stock has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the casino operator to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

