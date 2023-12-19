Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Down to $8.34

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.34, but opened at $8.17. Lavoro shares last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 189 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lavoro in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lavoro in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Lavoro Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Lavoro Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lavoro

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kim LLC acquired a new stake in Lavoro in the first quarter valued at about $17,325,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lavoro during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,201,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Lavoro in the first quarter worth $2,550,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lavoro during the 1st quarter valued at $941,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lavoro during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Lavoro Company Profile

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

See Also

