Legacy Bridge LLC Acquires New Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $75.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.25 and a 200 day moving average of $72.27. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $87.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.34.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 3.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on GEHC shares. Argus initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Stories

