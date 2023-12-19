Legacy Bridge LLC Cuts Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Legacy Bridge LLC lessened its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,065,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,006,698,000 after buying an additional 79,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Biogen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,452,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,516,066,000 after purchasing an additional 41,675 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $904,582,000 after purchasing an additional 80,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Wedbush cut their price target on Biogen from $266.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Biogen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. HSBC started coverage on Biogen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.04.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock opened at $250.33 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.86 and a twelve month high of $319.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.08.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

