Legacy Bridge LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Legacy Bridge LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.

IWS opened at $115.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.77. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $116.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

