Legacy Bridge LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,074 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in First Solar by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of First Solar by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in First Solar by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 220 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSLR. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on First Solar from $229.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on First Solar from $255.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.96.

Shares of FSLR opened at $165.94 on Tuesday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.61 and a 200-day moving average of $172.96.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $801.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.11 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $791,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,198.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,441 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,678. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $791,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,198.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,021 shares of company stock worth $1,404,033. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

