Legacy Bridge LLC Has $1.55 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Legacy Bridge LLC lessened its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for 1.1% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 485.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Equinix by 237.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Equinix by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Equinix
In related news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total transaction of $1,543,815.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,694 shares in the company, valued at $115,010,185.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total transaction of $468,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $9,431,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total value of $1,543,815.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,010,185.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,494 shares of company stock valued at $5,654,822. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Equinix Price Performance
NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $805.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $768.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $768.22. The company has a market cap of $75.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.65. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $640.92 and a 52-week high of $824.86.
Equinix Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 183.23%.
Equinix Profile
Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.
