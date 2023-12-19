Legacy Bridge LLC Has $1 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Legacy Bridge LLC lowered its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,370 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $228.79 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $257.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.54 and a 200-day moving average of $227.05.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PXD. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $256.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price (down from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

