Legacy Bridge LLC Has $46,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $34.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.58 and a 200-day moving average of $32.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $29.64 and a twelve month high of $35.13.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

