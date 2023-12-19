Legacy Bridge LLC Has $494,000 Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 323.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $238.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.37.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 43.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.38.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

