Legacy Bridge LLC Has $5.02 Million Stock Position in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Legacy Bridge LLC decreased its position in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,605 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation accounts for approximately 3.5% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Legacy Bridge LLC owned approximately 1.84% of West Bancorporation worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in West Bancorporation by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,823,000 after buying an additional 21,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 14.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,135,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,897,000 after purchasing an additional 143,689 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its position in West Bancorporation by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 428,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 34,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 361,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,664,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in West Bancorporation by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation Stock Performance

WTBA stock opened at $20.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.04 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average is $18.08. The company has a market cap of $346.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.92.

West Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

West Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WTBA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.46 million for the quarter. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 17.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WTBA. TheStreet lowered West Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of West Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

West Bancorporation Profile

(Free Report)

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

