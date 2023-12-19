Legacy Bridge LLC Lowers Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Legacy Bridge LLC decreased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,019 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of AMD stock opened at $138.90 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $141.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1,157.60, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.29.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.43.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Advanced Micro Devices
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Foot Locker: the next chapter begins with an uber-bullish upgrade
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Last chance to prepare your portfolio for tax season
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Lyft speeds up 50% in 3 weeks…Has the ride just begun?
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.