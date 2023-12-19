Legacy Bridge LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Legacy Bridge LLC trimmed its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of LIT opened at $49.02 on Tuesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $45.80 and a 1-year high of $72.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

