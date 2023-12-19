Legacy Bridge LLC Purchases 75 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROK. Markel Corp raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.60.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.3 %

ROK opened at $305.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $248.71 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $274.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.74.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.81%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $161,398.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,668.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,899 shares of company stock worth $3,036,683. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.