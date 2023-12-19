Legacy Bridge LLC Raises Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 17.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,601,000 after buying an additional 29,745 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth about $645,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 13.9% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 83,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,655,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,490.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,553 shares of company stock worth $3,850,599 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MNST. StockNews.com started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Monster Beverage stock opened at $55.30 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The stock has a market cap of $57.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.55.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

