Legacy Bridge LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Legacy Bridge LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,719,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,593,000 after purchasing an additional 40,297 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,198,000 after purchasing an additional 33,355 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $46.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.28. The company has a market capitalization of $114.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

