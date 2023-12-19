Legacy Bridge LLC Reduces Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Legacy Bridge LLC cut its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6,599.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,545,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,241 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,425.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 233,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,955,000 after acquiring an additional 217,879 shares in the last quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 142,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,278 shares in the company, valued at $274,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,278 shares in the company, valued at $274,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $143,136.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,877.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on KNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.93.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

NYSE:KNX opened at $56.58 on Tuesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.73 and a 12 month high of $64.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.90.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

