Legacy Bridge LLC Sells 105 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Legacy Bridge LLC lowered its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Eaton comprises about 1.4% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 21.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 12.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth about $2,285,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.9% during the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC raised their price target on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.23.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $237.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $150.86 and a 12 month high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.