Legacy Bridge LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Legacy Bridge LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IWR stock opened at $77.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.57. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $77.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

