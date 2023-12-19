Legacy Bridge LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Legacy Bridge LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 276,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,836,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 131,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 25,746 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 14,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 124,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 910,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,694,000 after purchasing an additional 282,448 shares in the last quarter.

VWO opened at $40.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.34. The company has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

