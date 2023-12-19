Legacy Bridge LLC Sells 3,400 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Legacy Bridge LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 81,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $842,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 261,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,651,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 68,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $56.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.40 and a 200 day moving average of $55.25.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.8471 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.