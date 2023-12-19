Legacy Bridge LLC Trims Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Legacy Bridge LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 1.1% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $460,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,574,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144,154 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,010,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $181,377,000.

JEPI opened at $55.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.87 and a 200 day moving average of $54.51. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.97.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

